GILROY, Joseph John Anthony (Joe). Passed away peacefully on 30th August 2019 at Tauranga Hospital with loving family around, after a long battle. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Grace. Loved father and father in law of Steve and Angela, Jan and Mal. Loving "Grandad Joe" of Brody, Blake, Torah, and Molly. A service for Joe will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Beach Road, Katikati, on Thursday 5th September at 11am followed by an interment. All communications to Gilroy Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 31, 2019