SAUNDERS, Josephine May (Jo). In Te Puke on Tuesday 15th October 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Peter. Much loved mum of Robyn, Denise, Patricia, Gail, Carmel, and Moira and their families. A Requiem Mass for Josephine will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Saturday 19th October at 11am, followed by burial at New Te Puke Cemetery, Dudley Vercoe Drive. A Rosary for Josephine will be held at the Church Friday 18th at 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society, 766 Cameron Road, Tauranga South,Tauranga 3112 would be appreciated. Messages to the Saunders family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 18, 2019