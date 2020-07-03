Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services
Cnr Wakefield &, Derby Street, Westport
Buller, West Coast
03-789 7075
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine MYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Pearl. (Nee Boyer (Josie) MYER

Add a Memory
Josephine Pearl. (Nee Boyer (Josie) MYER Notice
MYER, Josephine Pearl. (Josie) (Nee Boyer) Passed away peacefully at the O'Conor Home, Westport, on Sunday June 28 2020. Dearly loved wife of Roy, loved mother of Karen, loved Grandma of Travis and a loved sister of Judith, Maurice, and the late Janet. Sincere thanks to the staff of O'Conor Home for your loving care of Josie. Messages to 8 Cook St, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. A private cremation has been held. Hagedorns Buller Funeral Service FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -