MYER, Josephine Pearl. (Josie) (Nee Boyer) Passed away peacefully at the O'Conor Home, Westport, on Sunday June 28 2020. Dearly loved wife of Roy, loved mother of Karen, loved Grandma of Travis and a loved sister of Judith, Maurice, and the late Janet. Sincere thanks to the staff of O'Conor Home for your loving care of Josie. Messages to 8 Cook St, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. A private cremation has been held. Hagedorns Buller Funeral Service FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 3, 2020