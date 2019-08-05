|
AYLING, Joy. Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday 3rd August 2019, aged 87 years. Adored wife of the late Vic. Loved mum of Gary and Yvette, and Carol and Julius. Loved nana of her 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Loved sister of Murray and the late Colleen, and Barry. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be sent to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 or St John Ambulance P.O Box 2387, Tauranga. Messages may be sent to the Ayling family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 5, 2019