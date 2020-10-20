|
|
GOSLING, Joy (nee Jopson). Peacefully at home with family on 19th October 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen (Blue) for 63 happy years. Loving Mum of Paul and Denise, Chris and Sheryl. Proud Nana of Emma and Cam, Brent and Danielle; and Great Nana of Beau. Loved sister of Betty and the late Melva and Jack. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road Tauranga on Friday October 23rd at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 20, 2020