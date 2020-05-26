|
CLARK, Joy Kathleen. Aged 81 years. On 22 May 2020, uplifted by the angels into the presence of her Lord. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Keith for 60 years, a kind, loving and wonderful mum to the late Andrew; Brian, Lawrence and Vivienne. Mother-in- law of Kylie, Irene, Gayle, Tony, and the late Donna. A cheerful, strong and supportive nana to Aleasha, Sienna, Alice, George, Ethan, Hayley, Mikayla and Chloe, and great nana to Lindsay. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr Cameron Rd and 5th Ave Tauranga, on Friday 29 May at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Clark Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 26, 2020