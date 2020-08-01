Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Mount Harbour Chapel
cnr Puriri & Tawa Streets
Mt Maunganui
View Map
Joyce Christina Edith. ('Joy' "Wendy" CHAPPELL

CHAPPELL, Joyce Christina Edith. ('Joy', 'Wendy') Passed away peacefully at her home in Bayswater Retirement Village on Thursday 30th July 2020, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Jo?e, Neils, Jan, Deborah and Louise. Cherished nana of 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Joy had an abundant love for many people. She displayed her strength and quiet resolve right to the very end. Thank you to her family and friends who visited and supported her over the years, they were cherished. Thank you to Joy's caregivers Kylie and Char, Dr Franz Strydom, Dr John Aiken and Waipuna Hospice. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Mount Harbour Chapel, cnr Puriri and Tawa Streets, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 5th August at 2pm. Messages to the Chappell family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 1, 2020
