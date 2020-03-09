|
SADD, (Bennett) Joyce Ellen . 11.12.1925 - 2.3.2020 Loving wife of 71yrs to Doug. Mother to John Christine and Marilyn. Grandma to Lisa-Joy, Luke, Rebecca, Rachael, Nina, Holly, Matiu and Geraldine. Great grandma to 15. "Gods garden must be beautiful" He always kept the best He saw the road was getting rough and Egmont hard to climb so he closed your weary eyelids and whispered "now its time" It broke our hearts to lose you but you didnt go alone- your Doug was waiting for you- the day God called you home. A priviate cremation has been held. Correspondence to J.Sadd, 37 Coppelia Ave, Tauranga 3114.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 9, 2020