|
|
RADFORD, Joyce Florence. Peacefully on 12 August 2019 with loving family at her side, in her 87th year. Loved wife of the late Fred for 62 years. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Lynette and Lee Brightwell; and the late Kaye. Loved Nana of Katherine, Sheryl and their husbands Fred and Willie. Great Nana to Jack, Seth and Deegan. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jimmy and Betty, and Cora. Mum and Dad reunited at Waihi Beach, in the shed. A service for Joyce will be held at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga tomorrow, Thursday 15 August at 10.30am. Davis Funeral Services Auckland Phone 096389026
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 14, 2019