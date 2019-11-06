|
|
DIBLEY, Joyce Ina (Joy). Of Tauranga aged 80 years, passed away on Monday 4 November 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Karen, Karen and John, Shona and Graham, Murray and Susan, Paula and Kevin, Robert and Louise, Linda and Marcus. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 10. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Requiem Mass for Joy, which will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church Tauranga, 114 Elizabeth St on Thursday 7 November at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Parking is available in the carpark on Elizabeth St and 1st Avenue. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to Salvation Army, PO Box 164 Tauranga. Communication to the Dibley Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 6, 2019