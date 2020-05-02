Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Joyce Irene STOREY

Joyce Irene STOREY Notice
STOREY, Joyce Irene. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 29th April 2020. Loving wife of the late Bill, much cherished mother of Martin and David, loved Nana of Dylan, Jordan, Braydan and Brooklyn. Be at peace now with your darling Bill. Family with be saying their goodbyes over the coming days followed by Joyce's cremation. A memorial celebration will be held later. Special thanks to Teejay Jackson and her family for the unbelievable care and love she has provided Mum for the past few years. All communications to Martin Storey, 2 Tohora Crescent, RD6, Omaha. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's New Zealand.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 2, 2020
