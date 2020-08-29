Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann McLEAN


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Judith Ann McLEAN Notice
McLEAN, Judith Ann. 3/9/1940 - 24/8/2020 Passed away very peacefully after a brave battle with illness. Dearly loved wife of Graeme and a beautiful life partner of 58 years. Judith, you will be hugely missed. Loving mother and mother in law of Scott and Anne, Ian and Chris, Bruce and Trish. Cherished grandma to Jack and Logan, Mitchell and Georgia. Judith, mum, grandma you were much loved and will forever be in our minds and hearts, we love you. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date, we will let family and friends know ASAP. Donations in lieu of flowers please, to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. All communications to the McLean family C/- Scott McLean 110 Koutunui Rd, Athenree, Waihi Beach 3177 Western BOP.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -