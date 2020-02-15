Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
215 Devonport Road
Tauranga
Judith Anne. (Ellis) GRAINGER

GRAINGER, Judith Anne. (nee Ellis). 19.10.1956 - 13.2.2020. Passed away at home after a brief illness, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Bill. Caring, loving and amazing mum of Jamie, and Frankie. "Extra" mum of Lauren, and Luke, and furry friends - Max, Nelson, and Tucker. Loved daughter of the late Frank and Gwen Ellis, and treasured sister of Grant, John, the late Trish, and their families. "Love Ya". A service for Judith will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 215 Devonport Road, Tauranga, on Friday 21st February at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at bit.ly/jagrainger1302 or can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 15, 2020
