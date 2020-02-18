Home

Judith Anne GRAINGER

Judith Anne GRAINGER Notice
GRAINGER, Judith Anne. Judith was a long serving employee of the Owens Group. She was the valued Personal Assistant to Bob Owens. On Bob's death, Judith became the administrator of the Owens Charitable Trust and Personal Assistant to the Trustees of the Bob Owens Family Trusts. Judith will be greatly missed by us all. Our deepest sympathy to Bill, Jamie and Lauren, Frankie and Luke and the extended family. Rest In Peace dear Judith. From Trustees - Bill, Tony, Rick, Kevin, Ximena, Robin and Mahe.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 18, 2020
