HYLAND, Judith Anne (Judy) (nee WOOD). Passed peacefully in her own home surrounded by family, on Saturday 9 November 2019. Dearly loved wife of Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna and Evan, Vicky and Peter, Paula and Jason, Karen and Matt. Much loved SUPERNAN of Dayna, Steve, Kate, Sara, Lisa, Max, Charlotte and Maddison. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Wednesday 13 November at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147. Communications to the Hyland family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142. Rest in Peace SPRNAN.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 11, 2019