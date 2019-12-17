|
BRYANT, Judy. Loved and loving mother of Darcia, Michelle and Nathan, and Nanna of seven. A peaceful and valiant life lived by a beautiful, gentle, green-fingered woman. Will be deeply missed by many. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 810 Oropi Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.00am Donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Bryant family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 17, 2019