Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy BRYANT

Add a Memory
Judy BRYANT Notice
BRYANT, Judy. Loved and loving mother of Darcia, Michelle and Nathan, and Nanna of seven. A peaceful and valiant life lived by a beautiful, gentle, green-fingered woman. Will be deeply missed by many. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 810 Oropi Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.00am Donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Bryant family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -