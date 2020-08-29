Home

HUTCHINGS, Julie. (Formerly Wills, nee Nagle). Julie slipped away with family at her side on 27th August 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Sadly missed mother of Shona, Linda, and David; and stepmother of Brett, Brigitte, and Sally. Beloved "Julie Gran" of Sean, Zak; Madilyn, Tom; Riley, and Gemma. Loved daughter of the late Jack and Florence Nagle, and sister of the late John. Sincere thanks to the team at Papamoa Beach Village for your loving care. Pending funeral details, which are dependent on changing current restrictions, Julie is at her home in Te Puke, where friends are welcome to visit; please first phone or text Brigitte 027 283 0240.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 29, 2020
