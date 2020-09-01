|
|
HUTCHINGS, Julie. (Formerly Wills, nee Nagle). Julie slipped away with family at her side on 27th August 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Sadly missed mother of Shona, Linda, and David; and stepmother of Brett, Brigitte, and Sally. Julie's funeral service will be at 1pm on Thursday 3rd September at The Orchard, 20 McLoughlin Drive, Te Puke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for IHC. If attending please email names to [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 1, 2020