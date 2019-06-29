|
BAYES, June Agnes. 17.6.1929 - 26.6.2019 Passed away peacefully, Loved Wife of Bruce Bayes (Deceased) adored and loved so very much by Lauren, Tonga, Kelsey, Taylor, Dylan and Karli, Beloved sister to Alan (Deceased)and Bill, You are my Mum always. I miss you every second of everyday,I am happy that you are with Dad and your beloved Christopher, your brother and parents, You are home now,All my love,all our love. Simplicity Bereavement Services Hamilton
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019