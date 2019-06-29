Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June BAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Agnes BAYES

Add a Memory
June Agnes BAYES Notice
BAYES, June Agnes. 17.6.1929 - 26.6.2019 Passed away peacefully, Loved Wife of Bruce Bayes (Deceased) adored and loved so very much by Lauren, Tonga, Kelsey, Taylor, Dylan and Karli, Beloved sister to Alan (Deceased)and Bill, You are my Mum always. I miss you every second of everyday,I am happy that you are with Dad and your beloved Christopher, your brother and parents, You are home now,All my love,all our love. Simplicity Bereavement Services Hamilton
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.