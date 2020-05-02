|
|
CROWLEY, JUNE EILEEN. 12 June 1933 to 29 April 2020 Gently left us at Tauranga Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Eric Arthur (died 2002). Loved sister of Kathleen, Patricia (deceased), Sue, and Stuart (deceased) and adored Aunty June of all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.. Special friend of Karen Ririnui. Privately cremated - an informal memorial service to be held at a later date. Please direct any communications to L. Craig, 78 Landmark Tce, Orewa 0931.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 2, 2020