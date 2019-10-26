|
DRURY, June Frances. (nee Weller) Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2019, aged 77, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Cherished Mum to Trevor and Gina, Margaret and Jason, Joanne and Mark, Kathryn and Trev, Susan and Carl. Treasured Nana to Nick, Daniel, Alysha, Rebecca, Brendon, Cody, Jamie, Jayden, Jake and Kaycee. "You will always be cherished, sadly missed, but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts." In accordance with June's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A graveside service to inter June's ashes will be held at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, 9 November at 2pm. All are welcome. Thank you to the caring staff at Matua Lifecare. All Messages to the Drury family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 26, 2019