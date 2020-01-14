|
STONE, June. Passed away peacefully at home on 12th January 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel. Beautiful and loved mother of John, Arthur and Donald (all deceased), Gabrielle and Richard and Margaret. Loved Nana of Ben and Felicity, and Nana June to Charlie, Sam and Sophie and dearest Amber (deceased). June's funeral will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Friday 17th January at 1pm followed by an interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery 403 Pyes Pa Road.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 14, 2020