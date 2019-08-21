|
LOGAN, June Valerie. Peacefully at Elizabeth Rest Home Stratford on Saturday, 17th August 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Iain, loved mother and mother-in- law of Grant and Yvonne, Sonia and Shane, Hamish and Lil, loved Nana of Anthony and Anneke, Michael and Zoe, Marika and Oscar; Kate, Chris, Thomas and great Nana of Phoenix and Knox. Family and friends are invited to a attend a service for June at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan St, Stratford on Thursday, the 22nd of August 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 21, 2019