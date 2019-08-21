Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Resources
More Obituaries for June LOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Valerie LOGAN

Add a Memory
June Valerie LOGAN Notice
LOGAN, June Valerie. Peacefully at Elizabeth Rest Home Stratford on Saturday, 17th August 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Iain, loved mother and mother-in- law of Grant and Yvonne, Sonia and Shane, Hamish and Lil, loved Nana of Anthony and Anneke, Michael and Zoe, Marika and Oscar; Kate, Chris, Thomas and great Nana of Phoenix and Knox. Family and friends are invited to a attend a service for June at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan St, Stratford on Thursday, the 22nd of August 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Phone 06 765 7672
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.