TANKARD, Karen Elizabeth May. Our beautiful Karen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 5 March. Dearly loved wife of Dave, adored Mum to Jackie and Mandy. Sparkling 'Poppy' to Sophie, Jessica, Sam, Nick and Carson, treasured sister to Chris, Rob and Connie. Loved Aunt to nieces and nephews, and friend to countless many. A special thank you from the family to the staff at Hospice who carried us through the final stages of Mum's brave and beautiful journey. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at home in Tauranga, 95 Ninth Avenue, on Tuesday 10 March at 1pm. Donations to Waipuna Hospice in lieu of flowers is appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 7, 2020