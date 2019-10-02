|
|
POWLEY, Karen Lesley. (nee Knox) Passed away September 30, 2019. Loved daughter of Brian and Rachael Knox, sister of Leanne Eltringham, Christine Sanders and Louise Jarratt. Loved mother of Gina and Luke and Nana of Kiara, Mason, Ruby and Jax. Karen's service will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday October 5 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be welcome. Messages can be sent to the Powley Family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 2, 2019