Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Westpac Event Centre
Moorhouse Street
Morrinsville
HAYSTEAD, Karl Patrick. 07.10.1966 - 13.07.2020, aged 53. Peacefully slipped away after a short yet strong battle against cancer. Amazing partner to Trina and stepfather to Mitchell, Aimee and Ben Blackler. Much loved son of Peter and Jenni Haystead and Sheryl and Dave Mackenzie. Cherished brother and brother in-law of Teresa Haystead and Paul Tilsley and families. Admired step brother of Andrea, Dean, Brett, Karen and Wayne. All communications to the Haystead Blackler family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 15, 2020
