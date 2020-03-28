Home

STEINER, Kasper Paul (Kas). Passed away with family by his side in Tauranga, 26th March 2020. Loved son of the late Herman and Anne Steiner. Kas was a much-loved dad, stepdad, father-in-law, grandad, brother and cousin. Our immense gratitude goes to Dad's caregivers at the Bob Owens Retirement Village for their care and compassion. There will be a memorial service for Kas at a later date. All communications please to Paul Steiner, 021 334 764.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 28, 2020
