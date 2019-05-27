Home

FOLEY, Kathie (Kathleen) Marjory, nee Gibson. 29.7.1950 - 24.5.2019 Born and lived in Wellington. Moved to Mt Maunganui in the mid 1990s. Loving mother of Kristen and Daniel, mother-in-law of Anja and Alexandra. Grandmother of Janu, Kailash, and Arun. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of the late Mary Nicholson (Adelaide), the late Trisha Hannan (Martinborough), Rosie and Sam Brooks (Napier), and Michelle Black (Wellington). Special friend of John Mellish (Mount Maunganui). 'We all loved you Kathie, you were a special person.' A service to celebrate Kathie's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Monday 27 May at 2pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 27, 2019
