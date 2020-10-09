Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Kathleen Ann. (Babs) NICHOLS

Kathleen Ann. (Babs) NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS, Kathleen Ann. (Babs). Born January 25, 1924, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the glorious age of 96. Greatly loved wife of the late Nick, much loved and adored by her son Christopher and his wife Katherine, grand daughters Sarah and Hannah, and great grand children Alessandra, Gaylene, Jeff and Joel. Her bright, cheeky and outgoing presence will be warmly remembered by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. A service will be held in celebration of her life at 2pm TOMORROW Saturday, October 10 at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 9, 2020
