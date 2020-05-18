|
OLSEN, Kathleen Delia. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 13 May 2020 aged 70 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in- law to Rachael and Craig Davie, Megan and Blair Johnstone, Nathan and Megan Olsen, Damian and Nadine Wallace. Adored nana to Noah, Briar, Isaac, Fraser, Eliott and Charlie. Now at rest mum, with your darling husband Brian. Kāore te aroha ki tō mātou whaea,tō mātou taonga,He taiki ngapara, He tokatū moanaMoe mai rā i roto I te ringa o te Ariki. To comply with alert level 2 requirements a private service has been held to celebrate Kathy's life. Communications to the Olsen family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 18, 2020