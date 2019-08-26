Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen RARERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mavis RARERE

Add a Memory
Kathleen Mavis RARERE Notice
RARERE, Kathleen Mavis. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 24 August 2019, at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 84. Devoted wife of the late Robin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Kerenza, Lance (recently deceased), Michael and Marise. Treasured Nan of Shaarne and Alex. A funeral service will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 Thirteenth Ave, Tauranga at 1pm on Wednesday, 28 August, followed by a private cremation. Communications to PO Box 9575, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.