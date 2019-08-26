|
|
RARERE, Kathleen Mavis. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 24 August 2019, at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 84. Devoted wife of the late Robin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Kerenza, Lance (recently deceased), Michael and Marise. Treasured Nan of Shaarne and Alex. A funeral service will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 Thirteenth Ave, Tauranga at 1pm on Wednesday, 28 August, followed by a private cremation. Communications to PO Box 9575, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 26, 2019