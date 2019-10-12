Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen O'LOUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Sophia Evelyn (nee Gillespie) (Kay) O'LOUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Kathleen Sophia Evelyn (nee Gillespie) (Kay) O'LOUGHLIN Notice
O'LOUGHLIN, Kathleen (Kay) Sophia Evelyn (nee Gillespie). On October 10, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by people who loved her. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Devoted mother and grandmother of Julie, Elizabeth, Melanie, and Felix. Mother-in-law of Piet and Tony. Loved by her brother Gordon Gillespie, his family and Brian's extended family. Special thanks to Kay's Vincentian family for all their loving care over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vincentian Home are welcome and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Kay will be held at Vincentian Home, 2a Stanley Street, Berhampore, Wellington on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1.30pm. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.