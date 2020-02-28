|
|
ROLLESTON, Kathryn (Kathy) Annette (nee Breen). Born 24 September 1961 at Hutt Hospital Wellington, passed peacefully at her home in Papamoa on Wednesday 26 February 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Marc and mother of Jessica. Much loved sister to Peter and Brian Breen. Aunty to Alex, Hayden, Mathew, Michael, Daniel and godmother to Logan. Service to celebrate the life of Kathy to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 2 March at 3:30pm. In lieu flowers please send donations to the Papamoa College Library, PO Box 11150 Papamoa 3118. Communication to the Rolleston Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 28, 2020