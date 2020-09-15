Home

Service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
More Obituaries for Kay GATFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Susan GATFIELD

Kay Susan GATFIELD Notice
GATFIELD, Kay Susan. 17.7 1958 - 13.9.2020 Our much loved and fun filled Kayso. Daughter of Jackie and Ken. Mother of Emma and mother-in- law of Matt. Grandmother of Dagan and Isara. Sister and sister-in- law of Anne and Peter, Judith, Robs and Butch, Gill and Mark. Aunt of Andrew, Campbell, Michael, Aimee, Kate, Rose and Jacqui. Totally adored by all. Including her very responsible dog Milly. A service will be held in Tauranga on Friday 18 September. Please contact the family for service details. Communication to the Gatfield family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 15, 2020
