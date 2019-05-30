|
MCLEOD, Keith Alistair. Peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on the 28th of May aged 77 surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Father and best mate of Ross and Russell. Loved father-in-law of Heidi and Shannon. Loved Grandad of Olivia, Angus, Lachie and Hunter. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Saturday 1st of June 2019 at 1.30pm at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz Communications to the McLeod family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 30, 2019