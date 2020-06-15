Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Elliott's Katikati Chapel
corner Main Road and Sheffield Street
Katikati
Keith Edward IMMS

Keith Edward IMMS Notice
IMMS, Keith Edward. Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on 14th June 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Eva. Loved Dad of Patreece, Carl, and Jason, and step dad of Jayr, Franklin and father in law of Nicole. Loving grandad of all his grandchildren. A service for Keith will be held at Elliott's Katikati Chapel, corner Main Road and Sheffield Street, Katikati, on Tuesday 16th June at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice either online, at bit.ly/keimms1406, or can be left at the service. The family would like to thank Dr David Anderson and the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care of Keith.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 15, 2020
