WILLIAMS, Keith Ernest. On July 28th 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Loved father and father in law of Andrew and Robyn, Malcolm and Janella, Diane and Dave, Susan and John, Neville, Graeme and Helen, and Fiona. Proud Granddad of 16 and great Granddad of 18. Loved brother of Margaret, Peter, and the late Rex, Shirley and David. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, corner Beach Rd/Carisbrook St Katikati on Friday August 2nd at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Lloyd Morgan Lions Clubs Charitable Trust.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2019