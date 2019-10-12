|
|
ROBERTSON, Keith William. Passed away on 9th October 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 85. Late of Te Puke. Loved husband of Marjorie for 63 years. Loved father, father-in-law of Malcolm and Diane, Gillian, Ian and Suezy, Andrew and Catherine. Wonderful Grandad, GiGi to Euan and Fraser, Mace and Stephen, Chelsea and Hayley and Ben. Special Great Grandad to Athaliyah, Keegan, Ariah, Emma and Briar. In accordance with Keith's wishes a private service has been held. Fly free with the wind - we will miss you x
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019