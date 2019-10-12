Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith William ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Keith William ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON, Keith William. Passed away on 9th October 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 85. Late of Te Puke. Loved husband of Marjorie for 63 years. Loved father, father-in-law of Malcolm and Diane, Gillian, Ian and Suezy, Andrew and Catherine. Wonderful Grandad, GiGi to Euan and Fraser, Mace and Stephen, Chelsea and Hayley and Ben. Special Great Grandad to Athaliyah, Keegan, Ariah, Emma and Briar. In accordance with Keith's wishes a private service has been held. Fly free with the wind - we will miss you x
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.