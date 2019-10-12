|
MEYER, Kenneth Anthony (Ken). Died Thursday 10 October 2019, aged 69 years. Most deeply loved husband and soulmate of Jill adored Dad of Edan and Sarah, Shannon, Blair and Joanne. Treasured Grandad of Chloe, Degen (deceased), Gretchen, Elliot, Luca and Casey. At peace after a long bravely fought struggle. "Our lives have changed forever" A service for Ken to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 15 October at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Communication to the Meyer Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019