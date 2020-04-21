Home

Kenneth Owen CURREEN

Kenneth Owen CURREEN Notice
CURREEN, Kenneth Owen. In loving memory of Ken, 16 March 1935 - Sunday 19 April 2020. Beloved husband, best friend, soulmate and rock to Betty. Adored father to daughters Coryl and Julie, father-in-law and mate to Frank and Mark. Treasured Pa to Daniel, Dyani, Romy, Anita and Rene and their partners Clint, Sam, and Dylan. Best great-grandfather "Pa Pa" to Quinn, Matt, Tyler, Jackson, Ava, Otis, Hugo and Blake. There never was a better man. Always wore a smile, always shared a kind word and had a listening ear for all. His sense of humour was appreciated near and far - and abundant zest for life. A lover of all things nature - his garden, native trees and birds. His knowledge abounded - words of wisdom spoken softly and gifted alongside a firm handshake. He loved, and was loved, deeply by his family and friends. He will always be the touchstone of our lives. We will hear you in the tui's song and see you in the garden Dad. A Memorial Service for Ken will be held at a later date. Communication to the Curreen family PO Box 3136, Greerton , Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 21, 2020
