Kenneth REID

REID, Kenneth. Peacefully at Althorp on 16 July 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie Reid. Loved father and father-in- law of Brian, Natalie, Gayle and Anne. Much loved grandfather of Joshua and Rebekah. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Althorp, who cared for Ken over the past 12 months. A service for Ken will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Friday 19 July at 1.30pm. Communication to the Reid Family, c/- PO Box 300859, Albany Auckland.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 18, 2019
