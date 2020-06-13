|
SEUSEU, Kerisiano Salale Seuseu. Keri passed away peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 11th June 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Georgiana. Much loved father of Sandra, Frank and Elizabeth, father-in-law of Brent. Loved grandfather of Keri Jnr, James and Max. Dearly loved brother of Iupita, Kamuta, Iurieta, Falevalu, Afato, Permane and Faasoa. A private funeral will be held. Special thanks for the outstanding care provided for Keri by all the staff at Waipuna Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2020