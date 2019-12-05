Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Ann. (Vollmer) HUNT

Add a Memory
Kerry Ann. (Vollmer) HUNT Notice
HUNT, Kerry Ann. (nee Vollmer) On November 30, 2019, Kerry passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice, Tauranga. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In keeping with Kerry's wishes, a private farewell has been held. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their dedication and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Kerry's memory, to Waipuna Hospice; www.waipunahospice.org.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -