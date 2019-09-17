Home

Kevin Brian (Curly) HAYDOCK

Kevin Brian (Curly) HAYDOCK Notice
HAYDOCK, Kevin Brian (Curly). Suddenly on 14 September 2019. Treasured husband of Gail for 46 years. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and loved friend of many. Staunch rugby supporter, life member of Freyberg Rugby Club, Palmerston North, former MRFU president. "A top bloke". Kevin will be dearly missed by all his friends, family and colleagues. "RIP Curly". A service for Curly will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday 20 September at 11am. Communication to the Haydock Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 17, 2019
