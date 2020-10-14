Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Tauranga
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Campbell. 16/04/1931. Maureen Josephine. (Hollis) GALLAGHER


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin Campbell. 16/04/1931. Maureen Josephine. (Hollis) GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER, Kevin Campbell. 16/04/1931. Maureen Josephine. (Nee Hollis) 14/12/1931. Passed away peacefully at home 20 minutes apart, surrounded by their loving family and after recently celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary. Much loved Mother and Father to their 8 children, Jacqui Harris, Anne and Charlie Scanlon, Trish and Doug Rehutai, Paul and Jackie (dec), Robert and Anita, Kim and Paula, Brian and Maree and Craig. Cherished Nana and Pop of their 21 grand- children, 31 great grand-children, 3 great great grand-children. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Tauranga on Friday 16th October at 1:30pm. Followed by burial service at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Communication to the Gallagher family c/- 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -