GALLAGHER, Kevin Campbell. 16/04/1931. Maureen Josephine. (Nee Hollis) 14/12/1931. Passed away peacefully at home 20 minutes apart, surrounded by their loving family and after recently celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary. Much loved Mother and Father to their 8 children, Jacqui Harris, Anne and Charlie Scanlon, Trish and Doug Rehutai, Paul and Jackie (dec), Robert and Anita, Kim and Paula, Brian and Maree and Craig. Cherished Nana and Pop of their 21 grand- children, 31 great grand-children, 3 great great grand-children. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church Tauranga on Friday 16th October at 1:30pm. Followed by burial service at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Communication to the Gallagher family c/- 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2020