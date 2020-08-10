Home

WILLIAMS, Kevin George. Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, on Sunday, 9th August 2020. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Susan and David, Michael and Dawn, Phillipa and Simon. Special grandad of Nick, Ben, Cam, Charnce, Bronsyn, Lockie, Leroy, James, Lani and Ethan. A service to celebrate the life of Kevin will be held in the, Rawhiti Room, Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, Wednesday, the 12th of August, at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Williams family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 10, 2020
