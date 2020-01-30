Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin James MANNING

Add a Memory
Kevin James MANNING Notice
MANNING, Kevin James. Passed away peacefully at home in Katikati on 29th January 2020. Aged 41 years. Dearly loved husband of Sian. Loved Dad of Aden, Zane, and Carys. Loved son of Helen and the late Keith, and step-son of Barry. Loved brother of Julie, Matt and Camille. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. A service for Kevin will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Mulgan Street, Katikati, on Saturday 1st February at 2pm followed by an interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at: bit.ly/kjmanning2901 or can be left at the service. All communications to Manning Family, 4 Burnt Oak Drive, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -