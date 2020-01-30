|
MANNING, Kevin James. Passed away peacefully at home in Katikati on 29th January 2020. Aged 41 years. Dearly loved husband of Sian. Loved Dad of Aden, Zane, and Carys. Loved son of Helen and the late Keith, and step-son of Barry. Loved brother of Julie, Matt and Camille. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. A service for Kevin will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Mulgan Street, Katikati, on Saturday 1st February at 2pm followed by an interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at: bit.ly/kjmanning2901 or can be left at the service. All communications to Manning Family, 4 Burnt Oak Drive, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 30, 2020