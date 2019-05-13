Home

NICHOLSON, Kevin James. Born 16th March 1937, and passed away peacefully on 10th May 2019. Husband to Olga Nicholson, and the late Margaret Toner. Loving brother of Bill and the late Graham. Brother in law to Wendy. Proud father and father in law to Sheryl, Craig, Michael, Claire, Brian, Julie, Shane and Trudy. Best and proud Poppa to eleven grandchildren. A Funeral service for Kevin will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 16 May at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Nicholson family c/o PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2019
