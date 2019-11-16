Home

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
NICHOLAS, Kirihaehae. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 15th November 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loving Mum of Evelyn, Sandra, the late Lance, the late Molly, the late Jason, Malcolm, Stanley (Bunny), Lucienne (Kulley), Veronica (Vonny), Jasmine, Treasure, Kenneth, Peter Jnr, and Kirihaehae Jnr. Loving Nan, Great Nan, and Great, Great Nan. "Safe in the arms of the Lord". Tangi to be held at Tawhitinui Marae and service on Monday 18th November at 1pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 16, 2019
