Tena koutou te whānau whanui o Tauranga Moana! Ngā mihi maioha kia tātou mo to koutou awhi, manaaki me aroha hoki ki tēra wā pouri. We would like to express our deepest and sincerest aroha and appreciation to all those who supported our whānau throughout our time of grief as we farewelled a much respected and loved man, Sydney Gardener Leef (2/09/2019) Your thoughts, prayers, koha, flowers, awhi and support during this time have been received with much gratefulness, and although dad (Syd) liked to keep things quick and simple, we know he would have appreciated everyone's combined contribution throughout this time. Ngā mihi aroha, Nā te Whānau o Sydney Leef.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 7, 2019
